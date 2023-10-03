The Seattle Seahawks and their fans have been pleasantly surprised by the team's play as of late on defense. Rookie Devon Witherspoon has stepped up in the presence of injuries, and the hope going forward is that he will continue to play at an All-Pro level.

Witherspoon savagely roasted Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after his pick-six on Monday Night Football. An update was given on Witherspoon's defensive backfield mate Jamal Adams by coach Pete Carroll recently that will excite Seahawks fans.

Hall-of-Fame Cornerback Praises Witherspoon

On Monday, former Raiders and Packers cornerback Charles Woodson offered high praise for the Seahawks' rookie defensive back, noting that he saw him with the Illinois Fighting Illini and noticed his incredible skills vs. his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Woodson is a Super Bowl champion who was inducted into college football's Hall-of-Fame in 1998 and the NFL's Hall-of-Fame in 2021. He won the Heisman Trophy and national championship with Michigan in 1997.

Watched Witherspoon play against Michigan last year and knew he was that dude✊🏾 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 3, 2023

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Witherspoon was drafted fifth overall this past offseason and currently has 16 solo tackles and an interception on the year.

The Seahawks beat the Giants on Monday by a final score of 24-3, with Witherspoon starring against a talented New York receiving corps. Pete Carroll's team faces many more difficult tasks on its upcoming schedule including Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15.

Seahawks Looking Up at 49ers in NFC West

With four games under their belt, the Seattle Seahawks are hoping to keep pace with Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are the favorite and are currently 4-0 overall, while Carroll and Witherspoon's team is 3-1 on the season.