The Seattle Seahawks made scoring an inordinately difficult endeavor for the New York Giants on Monday night, and it's thanks in large part to the continued excellence of 22-year old cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the blue-chip prospect the Seahawks took with the fifth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. One play, in particular, hyped up fans considerably. Witherspoon, with the Giants threatening to score in the red zone, snatched their hearts completely with an exhilarating 97-yard pick-six.

And on top of that enthralling defensive play, the burgeoning Seahawks star also tallied 2.0 sacks (making life more miserable for Daniel Jones) to go along with six tackles and one assist, stealing the show in his team's 24-3 victory over the Giants. And in doing so, Witherspoon achieved an incredible feat that no one in NFL history, rookie or not, has accomplished.

According to OptaSTATS, Devon Witherspoon is the only player in NFL history to tally at least 2.0 sacks and a 95+ yard touchdown in a single game. The caveat, of course, is that the NFL only began tracking sacks in 1982. Even then, that is an impressive feat for anyone in the NFL, much less a rookie. So to see the Seahawks CB pull this off in just his third career game will bode well for his future as one of the best defensive players in the league.

In fact, Witherspoon, on the back of this incredible performance, has drawn early Defensive Player of the Year consideration, just an out and out validation of the work he's put in during his brief professional career thus far. Only one of the greatest players of all time, Lawrence Taylor won the award as a rookie (in 1981), so the Seahawks defender could find himself in even greater company should he man age to pull that off.

Taylor, as one would recall, went on to have a Hall of Fame career, even winning the MVP award in 1986 on top of his two Super Bowl wins. If Devon Witherspoon manages to fashion himself a career that rivals that of Taylor's, then the Seahawks will have themselves one of the greatest defensive players of his generation. There's a long way to go for sure, but Witherspoon is certainly showing that he's worth all the hype.