A gift came early for the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll is going to need everyone on the Seattle Seahawks' secondary to hound Will Levis. This matchup against the Tennessee Titans is very crucial to their playoff hope. A key player that was speculated to be questionable entering the game was Julian Love. Now, he has made a definitive decision about playing for the squad.

Julian Love just saw the birth of his first child. But, he has made the rough choice of balancing his duties as a new father and being a team player for the Seahawks. All of this added up to his decision to play against the Titans in hopes of keeping a postseason ticket open for the squad, per Dov Kleiman of Brobible.

This is good news for Pete Carroll and the rest of the Geno Smith-led squad. They are getting their NFC Defensive Player of the Week. This could arguably be the most crucial game of their season as well. Love has shown no signs of slowing down and kept his eyes locked on every opposing quarterback.

He was integral in the Seahawks' secondary during their massive win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Love caught two big interceptions straight out of throws from Jalen Hurts and never looked back. Furthermore, five tackles along with three of them being assisted prove how much of a defensive force he can be.

With all of this recent success and a newborn baby to inspire Love, Will Levis might be trembling in fear once they get to the line of scrimmage for their matchup.