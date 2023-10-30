Comebacking Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams claimed he drew inspiration from soccer great Lionel Messi on Sunday. However, Adams' fellow Seahawks safety Julian Love had a diferent perspective. Adams reminded him of soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, per The Seattle Times' Adam Jude.

“He was prime (Cristiano) Ronaldo right there. That play is all credit to ‘Mal. The way he plays – the passion, the energy, the physicality. If he's not pressuring the way he is, that play never happens. And who knows what happened at the end? That's Jamal Adams,” Julian Love said.

Jamal Adams or Lionel Messi? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/uJfwbeAvit — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 29, 2023

Was Jamal Adams more like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in Week 8?

Jamal Adams came up big against the Browns in Week 8. He tried to fend off a block from Cleveland right guard Wyat Teller on third-and-three with just 1:57 left in the game.

Browns quarterback PJ Walker threw a short slant for Amari Cooper. However, the ball somehow bounced off Jamal Adams' helmet and into the waiting hands of Julian Love.

The Seahawks regained possession and marched downfield 43 yards for the winning touchdown. Geno Smith threw the winning touchdown pass to Seahawks rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski regretted drawing up the costly botched pass play after the game.

On the other hand, Jamal Adams' timely deflection had Lionel Messi's (Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time rival) name written all over it.

It's great to see Jamal Adams regaining some of the form that made him a three-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks. To see him coming off an injury-ravaged 2022 NFL season and make a big-time play in crunch time is even better.

Bear in mind Jamal Adams suffered a concussion in the first play of the Seahawks' 24-3 rout of the New York Giants earlier this month. Although adversity has stared Adams right in the face several times, his relentlessness has been paying off big time.