Call it a comeback!

Drew Lock had an impressive showing for the Seattle Seahawks. He brought the Philadelphia Eagles back into reality and made their players have a conundrum over crumbling in the clutch. But, Geno Smith looks all ready and fired up to take on the Tennessee Titans that their offensive engine last week might not get to play. Even Pete Carroll was hyped after seeing their previously injured quarterback hit insane runs in practice, via John Boyle.

“Fantastic,” and “totally back” were the words that the Seahawks head honcho had to drop after seeing Geno Smith return into action.

Pete Carroll had the tough choice of erring to the side of caution when they faced the Eagles. He chose to rest Smith in favor of playing Drew Lock. The gamble paid off and they would deliver a huge dent in their opponents' confidence. But, it looks like the same cards are not going to be played by the Seahawks' head coach this time around.

Carroll will expect Smith to return from the injured reserve and lead them into victory. Their postseason hopes are still well and alive. They can increase their chances of getting a berth if they win over the Titans led by Will Levis. This is not at all an easy job but the Seahawks have gone through tough situations in the past.

Their willingness to take over and notch the win will definitely carry them moving forward. Will the be able to secure a playoff spot any time soon?