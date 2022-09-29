Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs began his career with the Detroit Lions in 2015. On Sunday, he’ll return to the city of Detroit for the first time since his trade to the Seahawks.

This won’t be the first time Diggs has played the Lions since the trade. Just last year, the Seahawks defeated the Lions 51-29 in Week 17. However, it is the first game in Detroit for Diggs as a visitor, and it has him reflecting on his time in the city.

”It’s always a special place for me. Even like watching on film, just seeing the turf and seeing the fans in the stadium it brings back memories, of course,” Diggs said Wednesday. ”Detroit is what made me into who I am now, so I’m forever grateful for my opportunity.”

The Lions selected Diggs in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He eventually became a starter in the Motor City, but friction between him and now-former Lions head coach Matt Patricia led to the trade to the Seahawks.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll does not know exactly what went down between the Lions and Diggs. However, he is proud of the player the Texas product has become in Seattle.

”We were able to give him a second shot at coming to us and look what has happened with Quandre, we just signed him to a huge deal to be a great leader in our program. He’s a magnificent player, back-to-back Pro Bowls and all of that kind of stuff. That’s just because he got a second chance and did something with it,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks awarded Diggs this offseason, giving him a three-year, $40 million contract in March. Both the Lions and Seahawks have a chance to get back to .500 with a win on Sunday.