With the NFL Draft on the immediate horizon, the Seattle Seahawks are at a pivotal crossroads. As the memories of the 2023 season start to dim, it's evident that the franchise is on the cusp of a significant transformation. This mock draft delves into a range of possibilities that could shift the team's course, focusing not only on addressing needs but also on sparking significant progress by infusing the roster with impactful young talent.
Seattle Seahawks' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season was a tumultuous ride for the Seattle Seahawks, culminating in a commendable yet ultimately unsatisfying 9-8 finish. The team displayed moments of sheer brilliance, marked by tenacious comebacks and dynamic plays, yet inconsistency remained a major stumbling block. Their performance throughout the season not only showcased the potential within the team but also underscored the critical areas needing improvement. Narrowly missing out on playoff action, the Seahawks proved they are just a few strategic additions away from becoming formidable contenders. The season served as a showcase for both up-and-coming talents and seasoned leaders, setting up a critical offseason period.
Draft Context
Seattle faced significant challenges with interior blocking last season, exacerbated by the loss of its starting left guard and center to free agency. This resulted in the team ranking 28th in pass protection across the league. To date, the Seahawks have not made significant signings to bolster this weakness and are expected to prioritize strengthening this unit in the upcoming draft. Additionally, the tight end position has emerged as a concern following the departures of Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.
On the defensive front, the Seahawks are also looking to enhance their capabilities, particularly in edge rushing. While Boye Mafe has established himself as a proficient pass rusher, Seattle's lack of depth was evident as no other edge defender managed to achieve 30 pressures last season.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Seattle Seahawks might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 16: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
Kris Jenkins has been a standout at Michigan, starting 33 games across three seasons. During this time, he watched three of his Michigan linemates get selected in the first round, including Mike Morris by Seattle last year. Jenkins himself earned All-American honors this past season and was named to the all-conference team in each of the past two years, highlighting his consistent performance and impact on the field.
Pick No. 81: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
At Kansas State, Cooper Beebe was a cornerstone of the offensive line, starting 48 of his 51 possible games. He has been recognized as the Big 12's Offensive Lineman of the Year for two consecutive seasons. Beebe's track record includes allowing just one sack since his redshirt freshman year, and he stands out as one of the premier run blockers in his draft class, noted for his powerful point of attack, leveraging his grip strength and leg drive effectively.
Pick No. 102: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Cedric Gray would be a strategic fit for the Seahawks. He offers the size, speed, and playmaking prowess needed for a long-term role in the NFL. At North Carolina, he amassed 365 tackles, 29.5 for loss, and 8.5 sacks over three seasons as a starter. His knack for creating turnovers further underscores his defensive capabilities.
Pick No. 118: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
Joe Milton III represents a potential investment for the Seahawks looking for a quarterback with significant upside. At 24, Milton is older and more seasoned than many prospects. However, he still shows considerable potential for development. He is seen as a raw talent needing to refine his passing awareness and touch.
Pick No. 179: Jha'Quan Jackson, WR/PR, Tulane
Jha'Quan Jackson fits the mold of a prototypical punt returner with his compact build at 5'9 and 188 pounds. He is known for his rapid acceleration and impressive top-end speed. Jackson could add a dynamic element to Seattle's special teams and receiving corps.
Pick No. 192: Jack Westover, TE, Washington
Jack Westover could bring a new dimension to Seattle's tight end options. He is quicker and broader laterally than Seattle's current top tight ends. Westover excelled in a breakout 2023 season under Ryan Grubb at Washington. He snagged 46 receptions for 433 yards and scored four touchdowns, showcasing his versatility.
Pick No. 235: Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming
Frank Crum brings both experience and versatility to the table. He started 48 of 55 possible games. Crum also earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors at left tackle in 2023. He has spent most of his collegiate career on the right side, though. His size, athleticism, and reliability make him a strong candidate to compete for a spot on Seattle’s roster.
This draft strategy aims to reinforce the Seahawks' capabilities on both sides of the ball while integrating promising rookies into pivotal roles to enhance team performance in the upcoming season.