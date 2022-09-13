Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.

“I was surprised they took Russ out at the end. We weren’t thinking field goal there. We were thinking they were going. It gave us a chance to win the game on that play. Very fortunate there.”

It is at this point that we have to bring up that Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson had their share of questionable calls late in the game before when the quarterback was still starring for the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson, however, was more understanding of how the game ended.

“I don’t think it was the wrong decision. I think he could make it,” Wilson said after his return to the city where he played his first 10 seasons. “Obviously in hindsight, we didn’t make it, but if we were in that situation again, I wouldn’t doubt whatever he decided.”

Instead of a win, Russell Wilson tasted defeat in his return to Seattle, but at least it was a memorable one that also gave us an instant classic quote from the quarterback who conquered the Broncos.