The Kansas City Royals will continue their weekend series with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Royals-Tigers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Royals are surprising the majors as they are off to a great start. Now, they are continuing their series on the road with the team nearly everyone expected to contend for the American League Central. The Royals look to continue the momentum as they battle the Tigers.
The Tigers are playing solid baseball. Yet, they are looking to build longer winning streaks and capitalize on some chances. They will face the Royals at home and hope to take this game.
The Tigers went 10-3 against the Royals last season. Significantly, this will be the second game of the season between the teams, as they have nearly completed a month of baseball.
Brady Singer will start for the Royals. He is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing five earned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Casey Mize will start for the Tigers. He is 1-0 with a 2.95 ERA. Amazingly, he tossed six shutout innings while allowing five hits, striking out four, and walking three for his first win of the season in his most recent start against the Minnesota Twins.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Royals-Twins Odds
Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline: -104
Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-196)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 7.5 (-122)
Under: 7.5 (+100)
How to Watch Royals vs. Tigers
Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Detroit
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Royals have found a way to win many games early this season despite having an inconsistent offense. So far, they are 16th in batting average and 22nd in on-base percentage. But the Royals are also 11th in runs, fifth in home runs, and 11th in slugging percentage. Thus, they are battering teams with power.
Bobby Witt Jr. is having a great second season. Going into Friday's game, he was batting .308 with four home runs, 11 runs, and 21 runs. Salvador Perez is off to a hot start. Currently, he is clipping .352 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 12 runs. It has not been the same for MJ Melendez. For the third consecutive season, he is proving to be “all or nothing,” as he is hitting .203 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs. Vinnie Pasquantino has been inconsistent in the third spot of the batting order. Ultimately, he is hitting .244 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 14 runs.
The pitching staff has been great this season, ranking fifth in ERA. However, they are also 13th in walks per nine innings, showing that there are still some things to work on.
The Royals will cover the spread if Singer can have a quality start and avoid walking hitters. Then, the offense needs to find a way to get some offense off Maze.
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Tigers still have some significant problems on offense. Sadly, they are just 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, 20th in runs, 25th in home runs, and 25th in slugging percentage. Someone must step up if the Tigers are to take that next step.
Riley Greene has been up-and-down, batting .244 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 21 runs. Therefore, he needs to find ways to get on base. Mark Canha has had a decent start with his new team. So far, he is hitting .259 with five home runs, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs. Spencer Torkelson is still looking for any power. At the moment, he is hitting .221 with no home runs, 11 RBIs, and 10 runs. Kerry Carpenter is clipping .282 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, and seven runs. Now, look for him to be ready for this series after getting a day off on Wednesday.
The Tigers possess one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, ranking third in team ERA and first in walks per nine innings. Thus, look for them to rely on Mize and the bullpen to carry them through.
The Tigers will cover the spread if the offense can generate some early runs. Then, they need Mize to continue to pitch well.
Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick
The Tigers would be the pick if they were facing a weak pitcher, and their hitters could hit anything. However, Singer is solid and will be a tough opponent for Detroit. Mize is also a very good pitcher and is finally living up to his potential. Subsequently, both pitchers can get hot and take this game to new heights. Expect the hitters to struggle in this one, giving the pitchers more success. The under is the pick in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (+100)