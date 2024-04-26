The transfer portal is open and it sounds like the Kentucky basketball program just landed a big fish. After hiring Mark Pope as head coach, the Wildcats acquire San Diego State star, Lamont Butler.
That's right! The Final Four hero officially transferred to Kentucky and will suit up for the Wildcats next season, according to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman. They acquired him shortly after visiting Butler at San Diego State.
“BREAKING: Kentucky is expected to land San Diego State transfer Lamont Butler, source told The Field Of 68. The 6-2 guard is an elite defender who brings an experienced guard to Lexington who averaged 9.3 points per game. Also, hit the biggest shot in San Diego State program history.”
This is a massive move for the Kentucky basketball team as they now have a star-caliber guard on the roster. His defensive prowess and experience are going to go a long way in the Wildcats' search for a National Championship.
Lamont Butler has been a solid guard for the San Diego State basketball program. Through four years playing for the Aztecs averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He's most famously known for hitting am amazing buzzer beater shot to advance the Aztecs to the Championship game. Butler will have a chance to improve upon his production now that he's playing for Kentucky basketball.
He'll be a nice fit in Mark Pope's scheme. Lamont Butler's defensive skills are going to go a long way in helping the Wildcats win games. If he can improve his scoring then this Kentucky basketball team is going to be a problem next season.
Mark Pope's career outlook as Kentucky basketball coach
Mark Pope began his coaching career back in 2009 as an assistant at Georgia. It only took him six years to finally become a head coach at Utah Valley. After finding success there, Pope was eventually named the head coach of BYU. The Cougars were one of the better basketball programs with Pope leading the way.
His experience and success landed him with the Kentucky basketball team as John Calipari's replacement. Expectations are high for the Wildcats, especially after having an electric press conference to announce Pope's hiring. After landing Lamont Butler we should expect this program to remain at the top of the rankings. Hopefully, Pope makes a difference to help the Wildcats get over the hump and win a championship.