Mike Macdonald is inheriting a very competitive Seattle Seahawks squad that just fell short of the postseason last year. So, the first order of business as he constructs his roster will be to reinforce the team's ruthless defense. Moreover, they also need help in protecting signal caller Geno Smith. This prompted big NFL Free Agency moves that strengthened their offensive line. Two veterans, George Fant, and Rayshawn Jenkins, are both headed to this squad.
Both George Fant and Rayshawn Jenkins have agreed to terms with the Seahawks, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Although, one of these signings is not like the other. Jenkins may be playing in this system for the first time but Fant is coming back into familiar territory. The offensive tackle played for the Seahawks from 2016 to 2019 when Pete Carroll, not Mike Macdonald, was still the head honcho.
These big men have roles to fulfill and they have been pretty good at it.
Seahawks get their much-needed veterans
Fant has gotten ahold of his issues when it comes to errors in the offensive line. In just eight games with the 2022 New York Jets, he tied his career-high in penalties by committing eight of them. This got minimized when he protected CJ Stroud in the Houston Texans offensive line as he had just four penalties. Two of them were false starts while only 0ne was holding.
Fant is a seven-year veteran and learned to block efficiently without committing mistakes. His first stint with the Seahawks may have been riddled with a lot of penalties and errors but he has grown a lot since then.
This year's NFL Free Agency truly is for two positions, running back and safety. Jenkins is the latest defensive specialist who added to that notion. After three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he will now be heading to one of the best defensive minds in the league, Coach Macdonald. His production from the last season of 101 combined tackles, two interceptions, and a sack could greatly improve with the Seahawks. He is great at tracking down weapons and reading through schemes. Jenkins is surely a great signing.