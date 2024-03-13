The Seattle Seahawks may not have scooped up Pro Bowler Patrick Queen, but they are adding an intriguing piece to their offense. Veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown is agreeing to to join the team, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
That might not be the NFL free agency splash fans are craving, but this could be a valuable pick-up for Seahawks general manager John Schneider. Brown, an undrafted talent out of Oregon, has played for the then-Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and most recently the New England Patriots.
He finished with 13 catches for a career-high 208 receiving yards and one touchdown last season, but his biggest impact comes in the trenches. While Brown is also unlikely to garner many targets for himself in Seattle, especially now that Noah Fant has re-signed, the team will lean on him in the run blocking game.
Setting the tone on the ground was a defining characteristic of the offense during most of Pete Carroll's long tenure as head coach and should still be a focal point under Mike Macdonald. It was a weakness in 2023-24, however, as the squad ranked 28th in rushing yards per game (92.9). Whether it is Kenneth Walker III or Zach Charbonnet, the Seahawks' backfield will need space to operate.
It will be critical for the offensive line to take some of the pressure off quarterback Geno Smith, and opening up rushing lanes would help make that happen. Pharaoh Brown knows his role and should perform his job to the fullest.
This sneaky signing is not going to sell tickets, but it can help Seattle effectively run the football again. Besides, there is still time for the Seahawks to make a big move.