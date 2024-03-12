The Seattle Seahawks have already lost two tight ends on Monday, but at least they have one coming back after Noah Fant agreed to stay with the team via a two-year deal worth $21 million, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
“The #Seahawks are re-signing tight end Noah Fant to a two-year, $21 million deal, per source. Fant is still only 26 and now gets a big payday on the contract negotiated by his agents @AthletesFirst.”
Fant arrived in Seattle in 2022 as part of the blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks later picked up the team option on the tight end for the 2023 NFL season worth $6.85 million. The update on Fant came amid the departures of fellow tight ends Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. Dissly and Parkinson agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. With Dissly and Parkinson leaving, Fant is projected to be a TE1 option for the Seahawks in 2024.
In two seasons so far with the Seahawks, Fant has gathered a total of 900 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 82 receptions and 106 targets across 34 games played. He was not able to score a touchdown in 2023, but his 12.9 yards per catch average that season was his best since his rookie season in Denver. Fant was selected by the Broncos in the first round (20th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Before turning pro, Fant played college football for three years with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his final two years with the Hawkeyes, he had 18 touchdown catches to go with 519 receiving yards on 69 receptions.