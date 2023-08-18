The Seattle Seahawks have a knack for drafting or otherwise acquiring unknown players and turning them into stars. With Coach Pete Carroll at the reins, the team has won one Super Bowl with designs on a second in 2023.

Recently quarterback Geno Smith, who had a heartwarming comeback story in 2023, shared his thoughts on one key aspect of talented rookie Jackson Smith-Njigba's game. The ‘Hawks also got terrific news on the Kenneth Walker III front recently.

Carroll's Seahawks have at least one other young player who could become a household name among NFL fans in 2023: cornerback Tariq Woolen.

A towering 6-foot-4, 209 pound former fifth round draft pick from 2022, Woolen has impressed Carroll so far in training camp.

Pete Carroll just now talking about #Seahawks CB Riq Woolen: "I've never coached anybody who has as many skills as he has." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023

Woolen had six interceptions and 16 passes defensed last season for Carroll's team. He also had 63 tackles including 46 solo tackles.

The Seahawks will need another stellar season from Woolen in 2023 if the team hopes to make a run at a Super Bowl. Last season, the ‘Hawks finished near the bottom of the NFL in total defense. They gave up 23.6 points per game in a division loaded with talented offensive teams including the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers.

With Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford both returning for the Cardinals and Rams, respectively, the Seahawks' defense must step up.

On offense, Smith and Walker III have what it takes to lead a Seahawks resurgence in 2023. Smith surprised everyone with his comeback season, while Walker III has the talent to become one of the top running backs in the NFL.