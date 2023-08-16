Star running back Kenneth Walker III has been out of Seattle Seahawks training camp with an injury since the first day of practice. On Wednesday, though, ahead of the team’s next preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Walker returned to the field, much to the delight of Seahawks fans everywhere.

Walker has been nursing a groin strain for a few weeks now and hasn’t been involved in Seahawks training camp this preseason. Head coach Pete Carroll had deemed the back “week-to-week” without giving a first return date.

The young running back jogged out onto the team’s practice field on Wednesday in full equipment, and it now seems like the Kenneth Walker III injury concerns may be over, at least for now.

Kenneth Walker III back in a helmet for apparent first practice since first day. pic.twitter.com/o0HiGimsHi — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2023

Walker burst on the NFL scene last season as a Seahawks second-round pick. The former Michigan State Spartans back carried the ball 228 times in 15 games for Seattle in 2022, racking up 1,050 rush yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He also added 27 receptions for 165 receiving yards.

After Walker’s big year, the team parted ways with backup RBs Rashaad Penny and Tony Jones Jr. with the intention of handing the backfield reins over to the second-year star. However, the team did take two more RBs in the 2023 NFL draft: Zach Charbonnet from UCLA in Round 2 and

Kenny McIntosh from Georgia in Round 7.

Despite the good Kenneth Walker III injury news and his return to practice, there is no word yet as to whether or not the RB will play in the next Seahawks preseason game on Saturday.