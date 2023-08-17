The Seattle Seahawks may have picked up one of the hidden gems of the 2023 NFL Draft, grabbing Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 20th overall in the first round after he fell from the top spots.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has been impressed with the rookie and how he has began his NFL career, saying he is taking “pro steps” in his preparation and work ethic, per Seahawks reporter Maliik Obee.

Smith-Njigba reeled in three catches for 25 yards in his preseason debut against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. After the victory, Geno found the former Ohio State star back at the Seahawks facility watching film in the early morning and getting reps in on the JUGS machine to enhance his hands. Smith previously gushed about the rookie's progress after OTA's, and continues to admire the youngster.

“He's learning; he's picking up his assignments like all the other rookies and new guys. Jaxon's been tremendous so far, and I'm looking forward to seeing him grow,” Smith said back in May.

Seattle is essentially the only competition to the vaunted San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. The Niners took the division last year, and hosted the Seahawks in the first round wild card matchup. It appears to stack up in a similar fashion in 2023, with San Fran opening with -155 odds to win it and Seattle following at +200, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Rams and Cardinals are far back in the picture, and don't have the pieces to matchup with these top two. Geno Smith will hope Smith-Njibga can round out his WR corps as they look to challenge Brock Purdy and San Francisco for the top spot in the West.