The top team in the WAC takes the court as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seattle U-Grand Canyon prediction and pick.

The top team in the WAC takes the court as Grand Canyon hosts Seattle U. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seattle U-Grand Canyon prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Seattle U enters the game sitting at 12-8 on the year with a 5-4 record in WAC play. When the conference play slate started in full, Seattle U won their first two games, with a 17-point win over Utah Tech and then a two-point win over California Baptist. They would then lose three straight but have won their last two games.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon comes in at 19-2 on the year. They started 3-0 before a loss to South Carolina. After that, they would win 14 straight games and have also won their last two straight. Their one loss was the last time thye faced Seattle U in Seattle. Grand Canyon held the lead most of the first half but would lead by just two at the half. Grand Canyon would have a seven-point lead with just five minutes left in the game, but they would fall 86-79.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Seattle U-Grand Canyon Odds

Seattle U: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +340

Grand Canyon: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seattle U vs. Grand Canyon

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Seattle U Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle U comes in ranked 125th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 214th in the nation in adjusted offensive effect this year, while sitting 65th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Seattle is 168th in the nation in points per game this year but is 209th in effective field goal percentage. Cameron Tyson leads the way with 17.7 points per game this year, while he is shooting 40.9 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Alex Schumacher comes in with 13.8 points per game while leading the team with 4.8 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is John Christofilis who comes in with 13.1 points per game this year. Further, two other players are averaging over ten points per game this year.

Seattle is 130th in the nation in rebounds this year, still, they are 77th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Brandon Chatfield comes in with 6.3 rebounds per game this year, while he is averaging 10.3 points per game this season. Kobe Williamson comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game, while he is also averaging 10.2 points per game.

Seattle U is 80th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 43rd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Alex Schumacher comes in with 1.2 steals per game this year. Further, Kobe Williamson comes in with a steal per game and 1.7 blocks per game this year.

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grand Canyon is ranked 62nd in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 83rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Grand Canyon is 66th in the nation in points per game but is 116th in effective field goal percentage. Tyon Grant-Forster comes in leading the team with 19.5 points per game this year, while he is shooting 44.3 percent from the field this year. Gabe McGlothan comes in with 14.8 points per game and is shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

Grand Canyon is 61st in the nation in rebounds per game. They are 24th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year though. McGlothan comes in as the leader here, with 7.8 rebounds per game this season. Further, he has over two offensive rebounds per game this season. Duke Brennan is second on the team with 6.4 rebounds per game this year. Rounding out the top rebounders is Tyon Grant-Foster, who comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game.

Grand Canyon is 40th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 18th in blocks per game and 45th in steals per game this year. Collin Moore leads the way here, with 2.0 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Tyon Grant-Foster and Gabe McGlothan both have over a steal per game and a block per game this year.

Final Seattle U-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick

Grand Canyon comes into the game with their only conference loss being to Seattle U. They were five points favorites in the game but lost by seven. They are just 5-5 at home this year against the spread, and just 4-5 against the spread as a home favorite. Meanwhile, Seattle is 4-1 against the spread as a road underdog, and 6-1 overall as an underdog against the spread this year. Seattle will keep this game close and will cover again.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Seattle U-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick: Seattle +9.5 (-115)