Grand Canyon University is at the center of controversy. The school's basketball program, namely head coach Bryce Drew, is receiving backlash for the controversial ending in the 2024 College Slam Dunk Contest. GCU hosted the event, as well as the 3-point Contest, but it appears it took the term “home-court advantage” far too literally.
Antelopes star Gabe McGlothan squeaked out the victory over Eastern Kentucky's John Ukomadu, but he had plenty of help. On his final attempt, Ukomadu leaped over three guys (did push off) and slammed the ball home with ferocity, per Barstool Sports' Liam Blutman. The fans and judges were thoroughly entertained– well, not all of them, actually.
Drew, who was unfairly named one of the celebrity judges, scored Ukomadu a nine out of 10 to deny him a perfect 60. Conversely, McGlothan earned a 60 on his last dunk, which was a definite crowd-pleaser, via The Comeback. The problem, however, is that he exceeded the maximum number of attempts (three) and nailed the jam on his fourth try. Nevertheless, he defeated Ukomadu by one point and took home $5,000 in winnings.
Bryce Drew robbed a perfect score what the heck pic.twitter.com/fviZyf9SOK
— Liam (@Blutman27) April 5, 2024
Grand Canyon star Gabe McGlothan wins the college basketball slam dunk contest on his home floor. 🏀🔨 pic.twitter.com/l8oetaWDjk
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 5, 2024
What was portrayed as a feel-good moment in Phoenix, Arizona's GCU Arena is instead marred by a refusal to uphold rules and maintain competitive integrity. People will clap back with “relax, it's just a dunk contest,” but a young athlete, regardless of intent, was cheated out of a first-place finish and the money that comes with it.
John Ukomadu is airing his grievances over the botched final round. “Respect to the winner of the competition, but the rules clearly state 3 dunk attempts allowed,” the senior forward posted on X. “He attempted 4, and because his coach was one of the judges, I got the short end of the stick and I don’t find that right.”
How did Bryce Drew get a seat at the judging panel?
Grand Canyon basketball stamped its mark on March this year after winning the Western Athletic Conference title outright and upsetting Saint Mary's in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Being a key part of Final Four weekend is the cherry on top of an appetizing ice cream sundae that Bryce Drew has whipped up over the last few years.
But that sundae gave someone a massive brain freeze based on how the dunk contest was organized and officiated. The head coach of the host school could certainly be included in the festivities, just as long as one of his players is not participating in the contest.
Making such an exception defies all commons sense. Admittedly, dunk contests are being watered down with sideshow attractions like human hurdles, which can sometimes overshadow the athletic feat. Furthermore, Ukomadu had jumped over someone in an earlier round (Arizona forward Keshad Johnson). That being said, it was still a superb dunk that showcased elite range of motion. He also accomplished it on his first try.
By rule, the prize should have gone to John Ukomadu. It is unfortunate that Gabe McGlothan might indirectly be getting some negative fallout for the controversial win, particularly since he came off humble and respectful during his victory interview.
No one is going to strip him of the title at this point, but the higher-ups need to make this right with the unfortunate runner-up. An apology from Bryce Drew for not recusing himself wouldn't hurt, either.