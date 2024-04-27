Matt Rempe has been a controversial player for the New York Rangers since making his NHL debut with the Blueshirts earlier this season — and that did not change in Game 3 of the team's Eastern Conference first-round series against the Washington Capitals on Friday night.
Rempe caught Caps defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk with a devastating body check just past midway through the first period. The hulking forward received a minor penalty for interference, but the play was not reviewed regarding a potential major.
It did look be a late hit, and the Capitals certainly thought so after losing 3-1 at home in Game 3.
“I’m sick and tired of losing defensemen to quote, ‘clean' hits, though. That’s for sure,” John Carlson said afterwards, according to The Hockey News' Sammi Sibler. “Whether it’s the end of the regular season or the playoffs, it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating how guys can get injured and it’s legal.”
“I think anybody can understand that Riems made a play, timed pass, although quickly, and I think a player took advantage of another player in a vulnerable spot,” echoed forward Nic Dowd, calling the hit “dirty.”
Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery has already ruled out van Riemsdyk for Game 4, and it doesn't look likely that he'll play again in the series — even if Washington is able to force a Game 5 at Madison Square Garden next week.
“I’ve been told you can’t hit that late. It’s a pretty late hit. It’s a target on one of our D,” said Tom Wilson, who has been one of the Capitals best players in the series. “You hate to see it. I think they’ll obviously look at it and take care of it. Seemed like a couple of steamboats late to me, but it happens fast out there.”
It hasn't yet been announced whether Rempe will face any supplemental discipline from the league for the hit. But for the Caps, it's yet another blue liner the team has lost to injury in the month of April. Rasmus Sandin, Nick Jensen and Vincent Iorio are all on the shelf along with TVR, and the Rangers are taking advantage.
With an extremely depleted lineup heading into Game 4 — and considering the nature of the opponent at the other end of the rink — it's not looking great in the nation's capital.
Matt Rempe responds to hit
Unsurprisingly, Rempe didn't think too much of the hit on Saturday.
“I’m getting in on the forecheck,” said the rookie, per USA Today Sports' Vince Mercogliano. “I’m getting in there, and my job’s to finish hits there and be hard on the forecheck. I thought it was a clean hit. It was a quick play. I just went through the body. Obviously, you never want anyone to get hurt, and that’s terrible that he’s hurt and I’m sorry to hear about that. But I think it was a clean hit. I was just trying to play hard, move my feet, and be physical.”
Rempe played just over five minutes in the game, and his presence didn't end up making much of a difference. But New York just looked like the better team again in Game 3, and Washington hasn't had an answer for the President's Trophy winners in Round 1.
Alex Ovechkin and his Capitals will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday night at Capital One Arena.