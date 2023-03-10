Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Our SEC Tournament odds series has our Arkansas Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas Texas A&M.

The SEC basketball season has carried these two former Southwest Conference programs in different directions. Arkansas and Texas A&M, who played each other in last year’s SEC Tournament semifinals (Arkansas won), have taken journeys this season which have confused and fascinated a lot of college basketball fans.

Arkansas was the team which started well and then ran out of steam. The Hogs beat San Diego State and Oklahoma and won 11 of their first 12 games this season. Given that Arkansas had made the Elite Eight in each of the past two seasons, that flying start suggested that the Razorbacks would once again grab a high NCAA Tournament seed and become a major national threat. However, the injury to star freshman Nick Smith really derailed this team. Arkansas needed the things Smith brought to the table. Without Smith, this was a flawed group which didn’t have all the qualities it needed to be great. Arkansas took on water in the early part of the SEC schedule. The Hogs had their moments, but they couldn’t find any real consistency. Notably, they became a bad second-half team, which was the exact opposite of their identity the previous two years under head coach Eric Musselman. Arkansas used to be a lethal team in the final 10 minutes of games. This year, the Hogs just haven’t been able to finish games the way they once did.

While Arkansas started quickly and then faded — to 10th place in the SEC — Texas A&M followed the opposite path. The Aggies lost to Murray State and Wofford. They lost to Colorado by 28 points. They entered the SEC schedule as a team which was not going to play in any postseason tournament. Then A&M started beating everyone in the SEC. The Aggies lost just three games in the conference. No one predicted that A&M would go 15-3 in a difficult conference, but Buzz Williams pulled off the feat. As a result, A&M will go to the NCAA Tournament, another achievement in Williams’ stellar coaching career. Williams led Marquette and Virginia Tech to the NCAA Tournament. Now he can add another school to his list.

Here are the Arkansas-Texas A&M SEC Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

SEC Tournament Odds: Arkansas-Texas A&M Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks: +1.5 (-110)

Texas A&M Aggies: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

If the Texas A&M Aggies are being honest with themselves, they don’t have anything to prove at the SEC Tournament. They already proved they’re an NCAA Tournament team. Going 15-3 in the SEC was a great achievement. Arkansas is the team with a lot to prove at this event. The Hogs entered as the No. 10 seed. They have dealt with a lot of injuries. Now they want to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding and see if they can win a tournament championship to compensate for the achievements they feel they left on the table. Motivation is an Arkansas advantage in this game.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

Texas A&M surprised everyone in this SEC season. The Aggies were not viewed as a team on par with Alabama or Tennessee or Auburn, but they’ve beaten all of those teams! Buzz Williams loves being overlooked, and even though this game is a 10 seed versus a 2 seed, A&M — the 2 seed — is favored by just 1.5 points. That’s a lack of respect, and you know Buzz Williams will convey that to his players. Arkansas is inconsistent. Texas A&M — with 15 SEC wins — is consistent.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It is very hard to balance Arkansas’ motivation against A&M’s consistency.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Arkansas +1.5