Selena Gomez has taken down an Instagram post after facing accusations of violating the rules set by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike. The rules prohibit members from promoting their work through press interviews or social media posts during the ongoing strike, according to Variety. Gomez's post did not feature her speaking on set nor explicitly encourage viewers to watch the show, but she did tag the official “Only Murders in the Building” account, leading followers to assume it was related to the Hulu series. This sparked a debate over whether the tag constituted a violation of the rules.

In her post's caption, Selena Gomez wrote, “Missing and wanting.” The video garnered over 1.1 million likes before being deleted from her profile shortly afterward. The strike began on June 14 when actors joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in demanding better wages and other improvements.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gomez stars in “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, playing the role of Mabel Mora, a young artist skilled at solving murders in New York City. Despite being in its third season on Hulu, the cast has refrained from giving interviews about Season 3 due to the strike. The new episodes of the show air each Tuesday on Hulu, with the current season running from August 8 to October 3.

The controversy around Gomez's post highlights the challenges actors face during the strike and the increased scrutiny on their actions, even in seemingly innocuous social media interactions related to their projects. The ongoing labor dispute has prompted actors to navigate carefully in order to comply with the strike rules while maintaining their presence on social media platforms.