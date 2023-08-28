Selena Gomez is back to making music alone with a recently released song called “Single Soon.” In the new single, she talks about ending a relationship and wondering how to do it. But it's not a Selena Gomez song without rumors. One lyric made fans think it might be hinting towards Abel or The Weeknd.

“Maybe I'll just disappear / I don't wanna see a tear / And the weekend's almost here.”

But Selena Gomez new song is not inspired by The Weeknd. On August 28, the grammy-nominee replied to a comment saying the assumption was completely wrong.

Selena and The Weeknd dated in 2017. They confirmed their relationship by being affectionate in public.

But they broke up later that year. Someone said it was because they were busy with work and both agreed to do it.

“It was more of a mutual break up.”

A close source also revealed that the relationship didn't end in a bad way and “distance definitely played a factor.”

Now, rumors of Selena Gomez's song being about The Weeknd are not the only ones she commented on. Selena also reacted to an AI version of her singing The Weeknd's song “Starboy” with one word: “Scary.”

After releasing her new song, Selena shared why she decided to release it in an Instagram post on August 26.

“It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!”

So, sorry to break it to you but this new Selena Gomez song is not about The Weeknd, it's about enjoying being single.