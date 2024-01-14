This movie is shaping up to be spectacular.

The new Linda Ronstadt biopic being produced starring Selena Gomez has David O. Russell as director.

Showbiz 411 confirmed the news. This comes soon after it was announced that Gomez would play the leading role.

David O. Russell set to direct Linda Ronstadt biopic

Russell is an Oscar-nominated director and writer. He's been nominated for his work on American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Fighter. Amsterdam was his most recent theatrical release. Apparently, he's a massive Ronstadt fan, too.

Currently, there's no studio and little information about the film.

However, a lot is known about Ronstadt, whose entire career will likely be covered in the new movie. She was a pop star who really exploded in the '70s and '80s with hits like You're No Good, Blue Bayou, Long Long Time, When Will I Be Loved, Different Drum, and more.

She dated celebrities and public figures, such as George Lucas and Jerry Brown, the California governor. Additionally, she's associated with major acts like Jackson Browne, Eagles, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Aaron Neville, and Neil Young.

Known as the First Lady of Rock, the singer was also on Broadway in The Pirates of Penzance.

Now, unfortunately, Ronstadt doesn't sing. She has a rare brain disorder that she opened up about in 2022 on Today.

“I can sing in my brain,” she said.

It was in 2013 that she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Later, she learned that she had progressive supranuclear palsy, which is a Parkinson ‘s-like disorder.

As for Gomez, she's no stranger these days. The singer, actor, and Grammy-nominated pop star started at Disney Channel on Hannah Montana and grew there. She's had millions of album sales and fans worldwide.

More to come as this Linda Ronstadt biopic starring Selena Gomez comes together. Now that David O. Russell is directing, it's shaping up to be something good.