Selena Gomez's friends and family speak out amid her new romance with producer Benny Blanco. They have been dating for six months.

Selena Gomez announced that she and Benny Blanco were dating last month. The response got a mixed reaction from fans.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez responded to Pop Crave's repost of a black and white photo of the couple.

Another fan was supportive of the relationship having her respond: “lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.”

However, she was not met with all nice comments congratulating her on her new boo.

She then responded to a fan writing, “Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end.”

“I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want,” she fired back at another fan. “But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all.”

Selena Gomez: Her Friends And Family Speak Up On Benny Blanco Relationship

However, when it comes to her friends and family, the singer's support system has nothing but good things to say about she and Blanco.

Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” the source adds. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”

“Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values,” the source continues. “He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle.”

The two have been reportedly dating for six months, a source told the outlet.

“Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official,” the source said. “Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”