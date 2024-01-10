Gomez will portray the iconic singer in new biopic.

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic that's confirmed.

This comes after news that the singer teased about playing the part on Instagram, Variety reports.

Regarding the role, Ronstadt and Gomez are both of Mexican descent. Additionally, they're both singers, so it seems like a perfect fit.

As for the biopic, it's in pre-production. Producers for it include John Boylan, Ronstadt's managers, and James Keach. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice was a documentary by Keach.

Beyond that, there are no other casting announcements.

IndieWire reports that Ronstadt officially retired from singing. It was due to Parkinson's Disease that she was diagnosed in 2012.

Meanwhile, Gomez might be retiring from music, too.

The Grammy-winner said she may release one more album before returning from music. It's so she can focus on film and television, Entertainment Weekly states.

She revealed this during a taping of the Smartless podcast. In it, she said, “The older I get, the more I'm kind of like, ‘I would like to find something to just settle on.”

The actress added, “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting.”

When told that she didn't have to pick between both, she replied, “You're right, but I am going to want to chill because I'm tired.”

Whatever Selena Gomez decides to do, it sounds like she'll surely be singing if she's covering Linda Ronstadt. Linda was a chart-topper with numerous hits, like Don't Know Much, You're No Good, Blue Bayou, and plenty more.