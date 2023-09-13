The gap between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez remains uncompetitive despite the F1 season nearing its end. Entering the Singapore Grand Prix, the two Red Bull Racing drivers are still the favorites to be champion and runner-up. But, the biggest issue that the Christian Horner-led team faces is the disparity in points. The Mexican driver outlined the reason that he was lagging behind Verstappen.

Prior to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Max Verstappen had been dominating the field with 10 consecutive wins and 364 points. His Red Bull Racing, teammate, Sergio Perez only has two wins and 219 points despite sitting at second second place. Perez noted why he has not gotten much control out of the RB19, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

“Sometimes you will put a part in it and you will go faster straight away, [but] sometimes you will have to adapt to it,” Perez said about the recent updates to the RB19. He also added the reason behind not being able to contest Verstappen, “Sometimes you will put a part in it and you will go faster straight away. Sometimes, you will have to adapt to it. I haven't been able to adapt as quickly as I should and I had to change my driving style a bit to adapt.”

He also noted that it was easier to get a hold of the machinery earlier in the season. This shows in his performances in the F1 Saudi Arabian and Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Mathematically, he can still pull off a championship win but that would take a lot of luck to happen.