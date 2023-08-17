Sergio Perez is way behindMax Verstappen in the World Drivers' Championship standings. The Mexican driver for Red Bull Racing has struggled to make Q3 in a lot of the qualifying sessions throughout the Formula One season. Surely, the blame does not fall on the management of Christian Horner or even the RB19 that both drivers have to steer during every race weekend.

Red Bull Racing is still miles ahead of everyone in the Formula One World Constructors' Championship. But, Christian Horner thinks that Sergio Perez should have been putting up more of a fight to Max Verstappen. Their second-seat driver just needed a little nudge and executed well in the Belgian Grand Prix. He even beat Ferrari's pole-sitter, Charles Leclerc.

These raised eyebrows and questions if Checo could catch up to Max heading into Zandvoort. However, the Red Bull boss knew that he had done much of his work and it is now up to Perez to execute. He outlined how the intervention for Perez worked in his latest statement, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

“I think it's always a team effort. I think every driver is different. Some need an arm around the shoulder, some need a kick up the butt. Checo is the arm-around-the-shoulder type of character,” Christian Horner said about their intervention technique to wake Perez.

It remains a question whether Sergio will be the second driver but he needs to show out more during race weekends and qualifying. Will he be able to accomplish that starting with the Dutch Grand Prix?