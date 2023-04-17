Fiorentina (11-8-10) hosts Atalanta (14-6-9) in the Italian top flight! It’s time to check our Serie A odds series, starring our Fiorentina-Atalanta prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Fiorentina is off to a wonderful run this year. After a rocky run of results from mid-January to mid-February, I Gigliati has produced a 13-game unbeaten run, notching two draws during that stretch. Fiorentina’s last loss was a 1-0 defeat against Juventus. The Violets are seeking another victory after a 4-1 win over Lech Poznan in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Atalanta is currently occupying the sixth seed in the Italian Serie A. However, Gli Orobici has not found some consistency since February. In the last nine games, La Dea has notched three wins and a draw. The Bergamo-based club will be looking for a win on the road after a 0-2 defeat to Bologna.

Here are the Fiorentina-Atalanta soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Fiorentina-Atalanta Odds

ACF Fiorentina: +135

Atalanta BC: +200

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -104

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Fiorentina Can Beat Atalanta

Fiorentina is currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and is gradually climbing back to the top six of the Serie A.

Fiorentina continues to appear confident across all competitions for some time, as they practically secured their ticket for the next phase of the Conference League campaign last Thursday on the road to Polish club Lech Poznan when they convincingly outscored them with a 1:4 result. The Violets got second place in the Group A of the Europa Conference League, second to Basaksehir but ahead of Hearts of Midlothian and RFS. Fiorentina knocked out Sporting Braga in the knockout stage of the playoff round and thumped Sivasspor in the Round of 16.

La Viola is seven points back of Atalanta for sixth place in the table as both teams chase a top-five spot. La Viola was held to a 1-1 draw by Spezia in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend. Nonetheless, their improvement is more than visible, as they are enjoying a thirteen-match unbeaten run in all competitions, which is honestly, quite a feat to achieve. Fiorentina has a 6-5-4 record at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Gaffer Vincenzo Italiano has made marks on the club, which includes 34 goals and 23 assists in 29 games played in the Serie A. In the Italian league, the Purples average 1.2 goals, 16.2 total shots, and 6.6 corners per game. On defense, they tally 15.4 tackles, 7.1 interceptions, 12.6 clearances, and 2.3 saves which resulted in eight clean sheets. Arthur Cabral has 13 goals combined in the Serie A, ECL, and Coppa Italia. Jonathan Ikone has two goals and four assists in the domestic league while Nicolas Gonzalez and Rolando Mandragora have 10 combined goals and assists.

Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is out injured for the home side. Pietro Terracciano is expected to man the goalposts while Dodo, Igor Julio, Cristiano Biraghi, and Nikola Milenkovic will start as defenders.

Why Atalanta Can Beat Fiorentina

Atalanta is in sixth place in the league table at the moment and has been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture. After a goalless first half, in which both sides performed aggressively, the favored hosts decreased their overall performance in the continuation, and unfortunately for them, conceded on two occasions over Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini, with Musa Barrow and Joshua Zirkzee getting the assists.

Prior to that match, Atalanta bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Napoli with a 2-1 victory over Empoli and a 3-1 win over Cremonese. Atalanta has not been at their best and will need to be at their best to work their way back into the top four. However, Atalanta does have a solid away record, tallying 8-3-4 on their travels. They have garnered 27 points and made 23 goals in their away games.

The likes of Duvan Zapata, Rasmus Winther Hojlund, and Ademola Lookman have a point to prove and will need to step up this weekend. Lookman has 13 goals and four assists in the Serie A, while Hojlund has seven goals and two assists. Atalanta’s scoring display will be on show here, as their averages of 1.6 goals, 13.7 total shots, and 5.1 corners have resulted in 47 goals and 31 assists.

For coach Gian Piero Gasperini, they will miss right-back Hans Hateboer and midfielders Matteo Ruggeri and Lukas Vorlicky. Those that have doubtful statuses are midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Mario Pasalic. Atalanta will be seeking to lower its 147.3 lost possession per game, as well as the 11.9 fouls and 2.4 yellow cards they commit.

Final Fiorentina-Atalanta Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been in potent forms as of late. A high-scoring game is expected but Fiorentina holds their ground on their home court and takes the win in this match.

Final Fiorentina-Atalanta Prediction & Pick: Fiorentina (+135), Over 2.5 goals (-104)