Only two points apart in the Italian Football League following the hosts’ recent penalty, Juventus (12-5-4) and mid-table rivals Fiorentina (6-6-9) face off in this inter-city rivalry on the Allianz Stadium in Turin in Round 22 of Serie A, Sunday evening. Check out our Serie A odds series, featuring our Juventus-Fiorentina prediction and pick.

Juve has responded to their points deduction and subsequent defeat to Monza with wins over Lazio and Salernitana. Juventus is 30 points away from league leaders Napoli, making the repeat of a fourth place finish like last year a miracle.

The Viola visitors are still struggling with inconsistency and languish below the Bianconeri in the bottom half of the table. They are 10 points away from relegation to Serie B, but Fiorentina still needs the points here if they want to show signs of improvement.

Here are the Juventus-Fiorentinasoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Juventus-Fiorentina Odds

Juventus: -145

Fiorentina: +400

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +112

Under 2.5 Goals: -136

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Why Juventus Can Beat Fiorentina

Juventus are in 12th place in the league table at the moment. If not for their 15-point deduction, Juventus would have had 41 points, tied with Atalanta, Roma, and Milan, placing them in European competition next season. They have fielded 33 goals while conceding 17, giving them 26 points and a +16 goal-differential.

The Bianconeri eased past Salernitana by a 3-0 margin last week, and they are going through the semifinals of the Coppa Italia, facing Inter Milan. With their success against the Garnets on Tuesday, Juventus have now tallied five blowout wins on the season.

Juventus have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 18 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina’s five victories.

Now back on home soil on Sunday, The White and Blacks look primed to pounce for three more points. Juventus owns a 5-2 record against Fiorentina since September 2017, and they look to extend that success in this matchup.

Leonardo Bonucci is out for Juventus, as are midfielders Fabio Miretti, Leandro Paredes, and Paul Pogba. Attacker Arkadiusz Milik and Paul Pogba ares still sidelined, while Adrien Rabiot emerges as a doubt in this match.

Max Allegri will likely employ Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa in the helm, despite the availability of Angel Di Maria. The midfield five of Juan Cuardrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, and Mohamed Ihattaren are possible starters, although Rabiot will overtake one of them if he suits up for this game.

Why Fiorentina Can Beat Juventus

La Viola are in a slump as they just registered one point from their last four matches in Serie A. With Juventus determined to keep their winning streak, Fiorentina could come up short again in Turin.

Fiorentina sit in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent this season. La Viola suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bologna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend. They are still in contention in Coppa Italia, winning 2-1 over Torino and will face off Cremonese in the semifinals.

The turn of the year for Fiorentina has not been lucky, as they have won only one of their six matches in Serie A in 2023. Prior to this year, the Purples were victorious in club-friendly games, winning against FC Lugano, Bastia, Borussia Dortmund, FC Rapid Bucuresti, Club Always Ready, and Arezzo while picking a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco.

Fiorentina will be without Igor and Rolando Mandragora on Sunday as they are serving their suspensions, while Gaetano Castrovilli and Riccardo Sottil are sidelined by their injuries. World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat will be lacing his boots in this game, but he will be wearing a protective mask to cover his broken nose. Luka Jovic, Riccardo Saponara, and Nicolas Gonzalez are primed to start as forwards.

Final Juventus-Fiorentina Prediction & Pick

Juventus have had their issues both on and off the football pitch this season and are in desperate need of Serie A survival. The Bianconeri have improved in recent weeks and will look to snatch three points at home. Fiorentina can squeak a goal if their luck pays out, but have struggled to meet expectations this campaign. Despite the two-point difference in the Serie A table, Juventus is the better team on paper and on the pitch.

Final Juventus-Fiorentina Prediction & Pick: Juventus (-145)