Seth Curry enters free agency as one of the best three-point shooters on the market. Three-point shooters are extremely valuable in the NBA today, and Curry will have interest from multiple teams.

The 32-year-old guard averaged 9.2 points across 61 games for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and an efficient 40.5 percent from three. He can fit on any team as a floor spacer. Teams looking to upgrade their three-point shooting should pursue Curry in free agency.

With that said, here are the three best destinations for Seth Curry in 2023 NBA free agency.

A reunion with the 76ers would be a good landing spot for Curry. Curry was a great shooter and role player for Philadelphia prior to being moved in the James Harden trade. In 45 games with the Sixers during the 2021-22 season before being traded, Curry averaged 15 points per game, along with 3.4 rebounds and four assists. He shot 48.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

His shooting would fit extremely well in a lineup with Joel Embiid. The biggest question mark for the Sixers this offseason is if Harden will re-sign. Regardless of if Harden re-signs, Philadelphia should consider bringing Curry back.

He could be a great spark plug off the bench with his lights-out shooting ability.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pelicans could use more three-point shooting on their roster. They have talented depth on their roster but lack shooting on their roster. Curry would be a great backup guard for New Orleans and would help space the floor. He would fit well alongside their star duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Williamson's strength is driving into the paint, which forces defenses to collapse, leaving teammates open.

Whether Williamson is on the court or not, the Pelicans could use another shoot. Adding a player like Curry to the bench unit would give New Orleans a reliable shooter and added firepower.

The Lakers would be a phenomenal fit for Curry. Although Los Angeles has many questions to answer this offseason, they will need to add shooting. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura will be priority-free agents to bring back.

That leaves point guard as the biggest question mark for the Lakers. They could re-sign D'Angelo Russell or look to other options like Fred VanVleet, Chris Paul, or Kyrie Irving. Regardless of who's at point guard, Los Angeles needs more shooting.

The team is led by the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James and Davis thrive at dominating in the paint. Their constant attack of the paint opens up shooters. Having an elite shooter like Curry would help James and Davis thrive. The Lakers will need a guard off the bench, as Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley will both be free agents. Los Angeles is interested in bringing Schroder back but may not have the money to do so.

Beasley's role was to be a three-point shooter for the team, but he was inconsistent during his time with the Lakers. LA ranked toward the bottom of the league in three-point shooting. If they can sign Curry in free agency, it would give them an elite shooter they desperately need.

Seth Curry's free agency market should be interesting, as he is one of the best shooters in the league. The 76ers, Pelicans, and Lakers should be in the mix to sign Curry this offseason.