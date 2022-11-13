Published November 13, 2022

By Erik Slater · 3 min read

Seth Curry’s breakout performance on Wednesday was the top takeaway from the Brooklyn Nets’ blowout win over the New York Knicks. For a team searching for shot creation alongside Kevin Durant, Curry’s slow recovery from offseason ankle surgery had been a hot topic.

With the Nets in control against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Durant picked up his fourth foul on the final play of the third quarter. The former MVP would open the final frame on the bench after carrying Brooklyn’s offense all game.

Los Angeles began gaining momentum early in the quarter, taking the lead with 9:24 remaining. With the Nets in desperate need of a scoring lift, it was Curry who would again take over. The guard exploded for 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting from deep in the final quarter to propel Brooklyn to their fourth win in five games.

Seth Curry finished the game with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting. The 32-year-old is the first Net this season to post consecutive 20-point performances off the bench. Curry’s 14 points in the final frame are also the second-most he has scored in a fourth quarter in his career.

“I’m just trying to be aggressive and make plays,” Curry said postgame. “I’ve been working hard on my game over the past couple of weeks, just trying to get my legs back into it. So I got some confidence out there just getting good shots and I knew they would eventually fall.”

Curry was extremely limited this summer while rehabbing his surgically-repaired ankle. The sharpshooter struggled to open the season, shooting just 1-of-12 from the field in three games prior to Wednesday’s breakout. Curry admitted earlier in the week that his recovery has taken longer than expected, but he emphasized his focus on maintaining an aggressive mindset.

“Just getting back to playing basketball. I haven’t really played basketball in five months, so it was going to take some time,” Curry said following his breakout performance Wednesday. “Still frustrating, but sticking to it every day, working on my game, trying to stay positive. And I knew it would click eventually. But just trying to keep a good mindset of work every day and come to the game bringing energy no matter what. I’m going to make shots, like I said, eventually.”

With Kyrie Irving sidelined and Ben Simmons struggling to open the year, Curry’s instant offense will be a huge barometer of Brooklyn’s success moving forward. And Saturday’s performance down the stretch of a tight game is another step in a positive direction for the guard. Despite his game-winning effort, Curry was complimentary of his teammates postgame.

“Everybody contributed tonight. It’s fun basketball when everybody is playing together and moving the ball,” he said. “Guys are making it easy for me. KD is doing a good job setting screens and moving the basketball when he gets doubled.”

Seth Curry tells @Meghan_Triplett says that the ball movement was key to the Nets' successful offense. Curry then credits his teammates for his 14-point 4th quarter performance. pic.twitter.com/to9KfuAO1z — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 12, 2022

As has become expected to open the season, Durant was brilliant again Saturday. The 12-time All-Star scored 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three. Durant’s streak of 13 straight games scoring 25-plus to open the season is the longest since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. The 34-year-old is averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 52.5 percent shooting for the year.

Brooklyn turned in another stellar defensive performance in the win, holding Los Angeles to 34-of-85 shooting (40.0 percent) while forcing 16 turnovers. The Nets hold the league’s best defensive rating by a wide margin over their last five games with Jacque Vaughn taking over as head coach. Vaughn’s squad held their fifth-straight opponent under 100 points Saturday, marking the team’s longest streak since the 2014-15 season.

The win brings the Nets to 6-7 on the season. Brooklyn will return to Crypto.com Arena Sunday to face the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to reach .500 and open up their longest winning streak of the season.