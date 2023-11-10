The San Jose Sharks look for their first road win of the year as they face the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The San Jose Sharks enter the game at 2-10-1 on the year. They opened the season at 0-10-1 before getting two straight wins. First, it was a 2-1 win over the Flyers, and then last time out they faced the Oilers. The Sharks scored first the the game on a Fabian Zetterlund goal and would lead 1-0 in the first period.d The two teams traded goals in the second period, and then in the third period, the Sharks tied their season-high in goals with a Filip Zadina goal that made it 3-1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would score to make it 3-2, but the Sharks would come out with just their second win of the year, holding on 3-2.

Meanwhile, it is the exact opposite for the Golden Knights. They opened the season 11-0-1, but have now lost two straight games. First, it was a 4-2 loss to the Ducks. Last time out thye played the Kings. Adrian Kempe opened the scoring for the Kings in the second period, and then they would add a power play goal to go up 2-0 in the second. In the third period, another power-play goal would make it 3-0, and while the Golden Knights got one back, they would allow an empty net goal and fall 4-1.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread

It is Tomas Hertl who leads the Sharks in points this year. With just two goals and seven assists on the year, he has nine points, but he is the team leader for the Sharks. Meanwhile, the Shark's leading goal scorer is Favian Zetterlund. He has four of them this year, with two assists to six with six points. Anthony Duclair and Filip Zadina are the only other two players with more than two goals this year. Duclair comes in with three goals and two assists on the year. Zadina comes in with three goals but does not have any assets this year.

William Eklund has been the top guy on the power play this year, tied with Zetterlung. He has two goals and an assist on the power play, but that is three of his four points on the year. Still, there is some hope that the Sharks can pick up the production. They have had their two best shooting percentage games of the year in the last two games.

Meanwhile, the Power play needs to continue to improve. They are 20th in the NHL this year in power play conversion sitting at 17.5 percent this year. That gives them seven power-play goals this year. The Sharks have scored just 17 goals this year, so the power play is a major source of their goal-scoring. Meanwhile, the Sharks are 26th in the NHL in penalty kill this year. They have killed just 72.5 percent of their man-down chances this year. In the last two games, they have not allowed a power play goal, killing all eight chances.

Kaapo Kahkonen will be in the goal tonight for the Sharks. He is 0-4-0 on the year with a 4.30 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage. Last time out for him was a disaster. Playing just 28:47 in the game with the Canucks, he allowed six goals and 19 shots taking the loss. He has allowed three or more goals in every start he has made this year.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread

While the Shakrs leading scorer has nine points, the Golden Knights have five players over ten points this year. It is led by William Karlsson, who has 16 points on the year. He has seven goals with nine assists to lead the team this year. He has also scored once on the power play and two assists. Next on the team is Jack Eichel, who is second in both goals and points this year. He is coming into the game with six goals on the year and eight assists. Three of those goals have come on the power play this year. Mark Stone is third on the team in points this year, sitting with 13. He has four goals this year with nine assists. The nine assists are part of the three-way tie for first on the team in assists.

He is tied with Shea Theodore, who comes in with three goals and nine assists as well. He has a goal and five of those assists on the power play this year. Rounding out the guys over ten points is Chandler Stephenson. He comes in with two goals and eight assists this year while having three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jonathan Marchessault also is having a good year. He has six goals on the season, tied for second on the team this year.

On the power play the Golden Knights are 11th this year. They have converted 22.4 percent of this chance this year, good for 11 goals on the power play this season. the Golden Knights are also tenth when man down this year, killing off 83.7 percent of penalties.

The Golden Knights are expected to star Logan Thompson in the goal today. He is 5-1-0 this year with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Both of those marks rank tenth in the NHL. Last time out was the first loss of the season for him. It was also the first time all year he was below .920 in save percentage.

Final Sharks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights average 3.57 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Sharks have scored three goals just twice this year. They are averaging under two goals per game this year. While the Golden Knights have lost two straight, they are one of the best teams in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Sharks are one of the worst. They come back down to earth in this win.

