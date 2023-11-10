After floundering over their first 11 games, the Sharks have racked off two consecutive victories, including a 3-2 win over the lowly Oilers.

After getting off to one of the worst start in franchise history and failing to win a single game for the first month of the season, the San Jose Sharks bounced back nicely with consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers.

Yes, this is still a very bad team — but San Jose needs to enjoy the wins when they come, which is exactly what happened after a 3-2 victory at home on Thursday night against a reeling Oilers club.

“It was by far the best game of the year,” forward Tomas Hertl said. “I think everybody played really well. It wasn’t just one guy. I’m really proud of the group after two tough losses.”

Hertl scored a goal of his own and set up another as the Sharks, who are expected to be in the basement of the league all year, beat the Oilers, whose Stanley Cup aspirations have gone completely off the rails.

The game was a matchup of the NHL's two worst teams, and although Connor McDavid's team badly outplayed San Jose, it didn't matter after 60 minutes.

“It feels good to back up what we did the other night, and even better,” head coach David Quinn said after his team improved to 2-10-1.

After giving up 10 goals each in back-to-back slaughterings at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sharks have allowed just three over their two-game win streak.

And after tying a record with 11 straight losses to open the season, San Jose will have a chance to make it three wins in a row against the Western Conference leading Vegas Golden Knights — their toughest test of the year — on Friday night.