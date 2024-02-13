The Winnipeg Jets look to get back to winning as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Winnipeg Jets look to get back to winning as they host the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sharks enter the game sitting at 14-32-5 on the year, last place in the Pacific Division. Still, they have won four of their last six games overall, and last time outfaced the Anaheim Ducks. They were down early in the game as the Ducks scored just 2:12 into the first, but Anthony Duclair would score on the power play to tie the game up. In the second, Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored making it 2-1, but Troy Terry would tie the game up in the third period. This would lead to overtime, where Frank Vatrano would score the game-winner for the Ducks. The Sharks will need to find offensive production in this game, as Tomas Hertl, one of their best players, will be out with an injury.

Meanwhile, the Jets come into the game sitting at 31-14-5 on the year, good for third in the Central Division. Still, they have lost five of their last six, and last time out they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mark Scheifele scored in the first period, followed by a Nino Niederreiter goal to make it 2-0 for the Jets. Bryan Rust would get the Penguins within a goal, but Connor Hellebuyck was great. He saved 35 of 36 shots as the Jets won 2-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Shakrs-Jets Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: +300

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Jets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sharks sit 31st in the NHL in goals per game, with 2.08 goals per game this year. Tomas Hertl has led the way this year in goals and points. He had 15 goals and 19 assists on the year, with five goals and four assists on the power play before going down with an injury. This will mean others will need to step up in this game, such as Fabian Zetterlund. He comes in second on the team in goals. He has 14 goals this year, and seven assists on the year, sitting tied for fourth on the team in points this year.

The Sharks will also miss Mikael Granlund, who is second on the team in points. He had five goals and a team-leading 24 assists before going down with an injury. This leaves William Eklund as the current active leading scorer. He has eight goals and 16 assists on the year, giving him 24 total points. Mike Hoffman sits fifth on the team overall, and third among the active skaters in points. He comes in with just eight goals and ten assists on the year.

The Sharks are 23rd on the power play this year, with a 16.9 percent conversion rate. The Sharks are 31st in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. They have a 73.0 percent conversion rate this year on the penalty kill.

The Sharks are expected to send MacKenzie Blackwood to the goal in this one. He is 8-17-3 on the year with a .899 save percentage and 3.51 goals against average. With this being the first back-to-back games, he may sit and play on Thursday. If that is the case, Kaapo Kahkonen will start. He is 6-14-2 on the year. with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage on the year.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets sit 19th in the NHL with 3.02 goals per game this year. Mark Scheifele leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game third on the team in goals with 15, while having 28 assists this year, giving him 43 total points. Four of the goals and six of the assists have come on the power play this season. Second on the team in points, and second in goals is Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers has 16 goals and 20 assists for his 36 total points.

Meanwhile, Kyle Connor leads the team in goals. He has 19 goals this year while adding 11 assists, good for 34 points. Further, he has played in just 34 games this year while accumulating that point total. The Jets also get help on offense from the blue line this year. Josh Morrissey comes in with seven goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with 28 of them. That gives him a total of 35 points this year.

The Jets have struggled some on the power play this year, sitting 26th in the NHL with a 15.0 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with a 77.6 percent success rate when playing at a man's disadvantage.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goals for the Jets in this one. He is 24-10-3 on the year with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Hellebuyck is fourth in the NHL in wins, while sitting third in goals against average and second in save percentage this year. He has not allowed more than three goals in a start since November 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Final Sharks-Jets Prediction & Pick

The goaltending situation will be the story of this game. Both Sharks goalies average allowing around three goals per game this year. Meanwhile, Connor Hellebuyck has not allowed more than three goals in 29 straight starts. Further, he has allowed exactly three goals in just six of those 29 starts. Additionally, the Sharks have not been scoring well as of late. In their last ten games, they have scored three goals in a game just three times. This should be a solid win for the Jets

Final Sharks-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (-142)