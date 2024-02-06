After a six-game injury absence, Mark Scheifele is ready to return for the Jets.

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele is set to return against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Scheifele has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

On Jan. 11, Scheifele pulled up on a backcheck, skated off the ice, and went to the locker room during the second period of the Jets' 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Two days earlier, in Winnipeg's 5-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a slap shot from Josh Morrissey was deflected and ultimately struck Scheifele in the right ear. Scheifele fell to the ice and immediately grabbed at his head before exiting the game. The injury, although it did not force him out of the lineup against Chicago, did require stitches.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness commented on Scheifele's return after Winnipeg's practice Sunday.

“It’s great to have [Scheifele] back,” Bowness said. “It was clear that we missed him. … Give him a couple of games, figure it out, and get the chemistry going again.”

Before Scheifele's absence, Winnipeg had won eight straight and were 16-1-2 since the beginning of December. Without Scheifele, though, the Jets went 2-3-1 in their final six games before the NHL All-Star break. In that six-game span, the Jets were held scoreless twice. They had only failed to score a goal once in the first 41 games of the season.

This season, Scheifele has scored 14 goals and 41 points, the latter of which leads the Jets. Scheifele's goal-scoring has decreased after a career-high 42 goals last year, but he had been on pace for one of the highest single-season assist and point totals of his career before sustaining the injury.

Winnipeg, which sits in third place in the Western Conference's Central Division, will play its first two post-All-Star games on the road. The Jets are in Pittsburgh on Tuesday before a road game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. They will then return home for a Saturday rematch against the Penguins.