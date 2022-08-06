Shikhar Dhawan takes a swipe at India legends for Virat Kohli remarks

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has taken an indirect swipe at all those former cricketers, including Kapil Dev, Aakash Chopra, and Sanjay Manjrekar for criticizing Virat Kohli’s frequent breaks from international cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan who recently led Team India to a 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies in the Caribbean declared that breaks were important for players to keep them fresh otherwise they would burn out due to cricket’s long calendar which includes the Indian Premier League as well.

“A player has to get fresh to give peak performance. If a player plays back-to-back, he will get mentally tired. It is important to give rest mentally. If you see there is rotation in international cricket so that players get rest. If a player travels everywhere, he will get tired. At the end of the day, a cricketer is a human. I feel people at top level understand and accordingly plan to keep a nice balance,” Shikhar Dhawan told India Today.

Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar and Kapil Dev had made scathing comments about Virat Kohli’s absence from the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours.

While Manjrekar said that Virat Kohli has taken enough breaks and needed to be out there on the field to regain his mojo, Kapil Dev caused a stir by advocating that he should be dropped from India’s limited-overs sides.

Virat Kohli is currently missing from India’s tour to the West Indies where the Men in Blue are presently participating in a five-match T20I series against Nicholas Pooran and his men after whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series.

The talismanic Delhi-born batter will also not be a part of the national team’s trip to Zimbabwe where they are scheduled to appear in three ODIs.

“I think they should have played Virat Kohli in every international match possible, whatever the format because Virat has had his breaks. People are advocating that he should take some breaks and he’s had his breaks. If you look at the last two years, he’s not played a lot of International cricket,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on SPORTS18’s show – Sports Over The Top. “Maybe there’s some logic there that we don’t know about. Maybe they had a chat with Virat Kohli, but my personal view is the more Virat Kohli would’ve played and especially these matches would’ve been better for him,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Manjrekar even went on to compare Virat Kohli’s barren run with the bat with India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar who experienced a series of setbacks not so long ago but has bounced back since then.

“Bhuvneshwar recently gave an interview, and he is at his peak at the moment. Eighteen months back, we thought he may not have an international career. But he has bounced back superbly and is a certainty to make the T20 world cup squad. And he said, ‘The more I bowl, the more I get my rhythm’,” Manjrekar revealed. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar clearly has said like it is with a lot of players when you’re going through a rut, the best way to come out of the rut is by playing. So, hopefully, that will happen soon,” Sanjay Manjrekar concluded.

Last month, Dev had caused ripples by suggesting in an interview that it was time to drop Virat Kohli from India’s 50-over and T20 teams.