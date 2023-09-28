The Philadelphia 76ers are a talented team that has fallen short in the playoffs for multiple years. Philadelphia is trying to build a championship roster around Joel Embiid, who won the MVP award this past season.

One notable name to watch on the Sixers is James Harden. Harden opted into his player option to seek a trade from Philadelphia to another team. However, Daryl Morey and the front office have not found him a trade, which could lead to an ugly training camp ahead. The Sixers have considered having Harden come back, but he is set on being traded to a new team. It will be an important situation to monitor as training camp gets in full swing next week.

Philadelphia will need to make some changes before the season begins if they want to be title contenders. With that said, here are two potential trade candidates for the Sixers entering the 2023-24 NBA training camp.

2 potential Sixers trade candidates entering 2023-24 NBA training camp

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker is a solid role player, but is 38 years old and has two years left on his three-year, $33 million deal, with a player option for the final year. He is still a rotational player, but with a big contract, the Sixers may opt to move on from him.

Tucker is also a player who had previously played with Harden, and if Harden leaves, Tucker could be on the move as well. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.9 rebounds last season, shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three.

He is known for being an elite defender and hitting the occasional corner three. With the addition of Kelly Oubre at forward, Philadelphia may opt to trade Tucker, as Oubre could slot in at small forward, moving Tobias Harris to power forward.

Tucker plays his role, but with his contract and lack of offense, he is a candidate to be traded.

James Harden

Harden is a star guard who requested a trade after opting into his player option. A trade for Harden could still happen as training camp approaches. He averaged 21 points per game last season, along with 6.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists. Harden shot 44.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

The 34-year-old guard is still very talented and productive. He fits well with Embiid, but it seems like there is no situation where the relationship with the Sixers will be repaired. Harden has previously requested a trade from other teams and found a way to get it done.

Philadelphia may have to bite the bullet and trade him to another team. Getting equal value back in return will be difficult, but the Sixers need to do their best, as keeping him on the roster when he can hold out is even more detrimental to the team than trading him.

They will want another All-Star caliber player to pair next to Embiid, but teams may not offer that up for Harden as he is on an expiring deal. The Sixers may have to settle for a package of depth and hope Tyrese Maxey develops into a legitimate co-star next to Embiid.