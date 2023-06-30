Talk about coming out of left field! In a shocking twist, James Harden has decided to explore trade ideas after opting into his player option for the Philadelphia 76ers. The prevailing thought around the league was that Harden would work out a new extension with the Sixers after being traded there two years ago. However, it seems like Harden was displeased about the negotiations with the team.

Sam Amick's report for The Athletic details what went wrong in the negotiations between the Sixers and James Harden. As it turns out, we had one major false assumption about Harden and the Sixers. Many expected Philly to give Harden a fat new contract after taking a pay-cut one season ago. However… Philly was seemingly subtly hinting at Harden to test the market first. The presumed intention was to give Harden a more team-friendly deal, one that is significantly less than what Harden is asking for.

“But in recent weeks and days, sources say, all indications on Harden’s side pointed to the Sixers forcing him to test the market before they would make an offer of any kind. The understandable concern for Harden, sources say, was that Philadelphia was preparing to offer him the kind of short-term, team-friendly contract that wouldn’t come close to reflecting his stature in the league or the level of his current play.”

Harden isn't an MVP-caliber player anymore, but he's still one of the best players in the NBA today. The Sixers guard averaged a double-double last season of 21 points per game and 10.7 assists per contest last year. Those assist numbers were the best in the NBA last season, too. Without Harden, Philly wouldn't have made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Philly fans might scoff at Harden's desire to get paid instead of running it back with the team one more time. However, it's also important to point out that Harden is 33 years old. This is most likely his last chance at earning a big contract. If the Sixers, don't want to give it to him… why not go to a team that can contend AND pay him what he wants? That seems to be the logic behind Harden's trade request.