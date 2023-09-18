Kelly Oubre Jr inks one-year contract with Sixers amid James Harden uncertainty
The Sixers have landed an upgrade on the wing, as the team, has inked Kelly Oubre Jr to a contract with James Harden's future uncertain.
By
Tim Capurso1 min read
The Philadelphia 76ers have landed a capable scorer on the wing with superstar James Harden's future with the franchise still in limbo. The Sixers have agreed to a one-year contract with forward Kelly Oubre Jr, league sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Tags: James Harden, Kelly Oubre Jr, Philadelphia 76ers