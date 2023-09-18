The Philadelphia 76ers have landed a capable scorer on the wing with superstar James Harden's future with the franchise still in limbo. The Sixers have agreed to a one-year contract with forward Kelly Oubre Jr, league sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This post is being updated in real time.