The James Harden trade saga must be the messiest situation in the entire NBA right now. Of course, it once again involves the Philadelphia 76ers. There's no knowing how this situation will end or how long it will even take. But one thing is for sure, James Harden does not want to be a Sixer anymore. “I repeat” — as Harden said while talking smack about Daryl Morey in China — he does not want to be a Sixer anymore.

As the Sixers GM tries to navigate around this ordeal, Morey is also trying to maintain Philadelphia's status as a championship contender. Joel Embiid already doesn't seem like a happy camper with everything that is going on as of late. If things don't develop the right way, there is a possibility that The Process himself might give up on the process and ask out of Philly.

The Sixers have failed to make it past the second round since returning to the playoffs in 2018 and time is slowly running out in Philly. A lot of pressure is on Morey right now to get this Harden situation straightened out and reconstruct this roster around Embiid to still give the Sixers a good chance to compete for a title.

With that said, here are two way-too-early trade ideas the Philadelphia 76ers must pull off in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Sixers receive: Pascal Siakam

Clippers receive: James Harden

Raptors receive: Norman Powell, Bones Hyland, Kobe Brown, Marcus Morris Sr., Sixers 2029 1st round pick, five second round picks

Whether Pascal Siakam likes it or not, his days as a member of the Toronto Raptors are numbered. This offseason kickstarted the beginning of a new era in Toronto after Masai Ujiri fired Nick Nurse, who has become the Sixers' new head coach. Fred VanVleet later signed with the Houston Rockets in free agency.

Siakam is one of the few remaining players from the 2019 team that historically won Toronto its first NBA championship. That could soon change as Toronto focuses on a youth movement and looks to build around 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

With that said, the Philadelphia 76ers should try to acquire the All-NBA forward. This particular deal involves the Los Angeles Clippers, as well, who would acquire James Harden. Toronto, meanwhile, will receive fan-favorite Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Bones Hyland, Kobe Brown, and a plethora of picks from both the Sixers and Clippers to let go of Siakam.

More than anything, getting Siakam on board would keep Joel Embiid's spirits high. This deal would unite Embiid with his Cameroonian brother and the two would form one of the best offensive frontcourts in the NBA. In addition, Siakam would also return under the tutelage of coach Nurse, who coached the Raptors to the 2019 title.

Siakam enjoyed the best individual season of his career while attempting to drag an underperforming Raptors team to the play-in tournament. He averaged a career-high 24.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. Siakam's ability to create and make plays for others makes him a prime No. 2 option behind Embiid.

Sixers receive: Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso

Bulls receive: Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Kobe Brown, Marcus Morris Sr., Sixers 2029 1st round pick, and three 2nd round picks

Clippers receive: James Harden, PJ Tucker

Zach LaVine has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023 offseason. Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia and Chicago were reportedly in talks regarding a trade involving the Bulls star. Perhaps both sides can explore negotiations once again when the NBA season tips off in October.

This particular deal is another messy three-team pact that once again involves the Clippers. Philadelphia lands LaVine and defensive stalwart Alex Caruso. Meanwhile, Harden goes to the Los Angeles along with his good buddy PJ Tucker. As for the Bulls, they get a good package of Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Kobe Brown, and Marcus Morris Sr., along with the Sixers' 2029 1st round pick and three second round picks to part ways with LaVine and Caruso.

This is certainly a lot to digest with all the moving parts. But it makes sense for the Bulls and Clippers to agree to this.

Chicago gets out of LaVine's contract and the less talent puts them in position for a high draft pick in 2024. The Bulls also gets a nice young piece in Terance Mann, who they could later flip, as well as Kobe Brown, the 30th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Powell can also be flipped to a contender wanting a solid spark plug off the bench, while Morris' contract expires after the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles gets their man in Harden and a solid veteran champion in Tucker.

As for the Sixers, they get their man in LaVine and also acquire one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA in Caruso. LaVine is a solid No. 2 option behind Embiid and would create a potent scoring backcourt with Tyrese Maxey. Caruso, meanwhile, would run with Patrick Beverley in the second unit and wreck havoc defensively on the perimeter.