The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in a world of headache after star James Harden started a public feud with president Daryl Morey. Harden's latest move on social media just adds fuel to the Sixers fire as this looks like a saga that could drag out for quite some time, reports NBA Alerts.

“James Harden (@JHarden13) is no longer following (@dmorey).”

It comes as no surprise that Harden decided to unfollow Morey, although NBA social media will use anything to make things worse for the Sixers. Luckily for Harden, unfollowing Morey won't net him a punishment like his recent $100,000 fine from the NBA for the public comments that he made about the Sixers president.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Harden called Morey a liar for allegedly going back on his promise to trade Harden if he opted into his player option, which he did earlier this offseason during NBA free agency. Despite the hefty fine, Harden can undoubtedly afford it and standing up for a man's word just looks to be priceless in his eyes.

It will be very interesting to see where this feud stands come the start of Sixers training camp. It reminds the NBA fan of the saga between Ben Simmons and Philadelphia a few seasons ago where Simmons showed up to training camp but hilariously displayed little to no effort before being sent home by then coach Doc Rivers.

Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding the James Harden and Daryl Morey feud for the Sixers. The hope for both parties is that it gets resolved fairly soon and that they can move on to next season.