The Sixers are hoping for a quick and amicable resolution to the ongoing drama between star guard James Harden and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

An NBA GM chimed in on Harden’s assertion he would never play for a Morey-led team again. Harden received a huge fine that the NBA Players Association spoke on recently.

Now fans are scratching their heads over a birthday greeting posted by the Sixers organization on NBA Twitter.

“Admin blink twice if they’re forcing you to tweet this,” one fan said in response.

“Y’all wishing harden a happy birthday is like taking a girl out to dinner after she says she has feelings for someone else…” another added.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“James Harden is a liar and I refuse to be part of any birthday that he is part of. Let me repeat that: James Harden is a liar and I refuse to be part of any birthday that he is part of,” still another added.

Fans wondered whether the page admin knew the specifics of the Morey situation and if so, why they decided to post the greeting.

“Lol. The poor Admin that has to read these replies…”

Harden currently ranks 25th all-time in scoring in NBA history, less than 200 points behind New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing. He is a little over 14,000 points shy of all-time leader LeBron James’ career point total (James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record last season).

“When you still wish your ex girlfriend happy birthday when she blocked you on everything,” another fan added about the Harden greeting on NBA Twitter.

The Sixers will face the Celtics on October 8 in a preseason game that could be played by an entirely new team. Head coach Nick Nurse and company could be among the favorites in the East this season, but Harden almost certainly will not be on the team when the action starts.