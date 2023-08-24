James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are currently at odds over the future of the 2018 NBA MVP. Harden wants out of Philly and has demanded a trade, and while the Sixers seemed to try at first, they eventually decided to end the trade talks and instead try to bring the guard back for training camp.

As everyone knows, the Sixers' decision led to more mess, with Harden publicly shaming team president Daryl Morey by calling him a liar. Harden also effectively burned bridges with the franchise when he said that their relationship can no longer be repaired.

All these drama, however, isn't making it any easier to deal Harden. In fact, an anonymous Eastern Conference exec told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com that while it's possible for Harden to get traded at some point, the Sixers will have a hard time finding a partner who will be willing to acquire the All-Star guard considering all the baggage he brings–from his contract and attitude.

“There may be a team that goes for him at some point. But he costs you a lot of money, and he can obviously be a major headache when he’s not happy. This is the third team he’s demanded a traded from,” the exec explained.

“And if you're looking to build a team to win everything, you have to have questions. The bottom line is you'd rather be playing against him in the playoffs than have him on your team. No question he can get you numbers, and the averages in the playoffs can make it look not that bad. But the playoffs are different, and that's when he can cost you a lot on defense and, in general, how he wants to play with the ball in his hands.”

While it might sound harsh, that is the reality that James Harden and the Sixers are facing. The scorer may be valuable to the franchise, but he isn't as highly coveted by others. Sure he can score, but teams will have to consider his playoff performances and his history of demanding trades from teams when he's not happy.

In hindsight, the Sixers should have probably learned their lesson when Harden forced his way out of the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. Harden knows he can get his way out of any team if he wants to, and Philly is learning that the hard way.

It remains to be seen what the Sixers plan to do in order to resolve the Harden situation, but things aren't looking good for them at all fronts.