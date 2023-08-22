The National Basketball Players Association is not happy with the NBA's $100,000 fine on wantaway Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

Harden has been slapped with the hefty fine for his comments about Daryl Morey in China, in which he called the Sixers president a “liar.” At the time, he also emphasized that he would not play for any organization that Morey is part of. His follow-up statement in which he said that his relationship with Philly is beyond repair was also taken into consideration in his punishment.

The NBA noted that the fine was for the “public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.” The league, after its investigation, noted that his comments are because Philly “would not accommodate his request to be traded.”

The NBPA, however, doesn't believe that Harden violated any rule with regards to public trade demands. With that said, the association expressed its plan to appeal the decision in support of Harden.

“We respectfully disagree with the league's decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands,” the NBPA statement reads, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It remains to be seen if there will be any changes when it comes to the NBA's massive fine on Harden. With the NBPA stepping in, things could become more controversial as well, especially considering the nature of the former MVP's demand.

If there is one thing certain, though, it sure looks like there is no going back for Harden in Philly.