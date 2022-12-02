Published December 2, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers got completely blown out of the water on Wednesday night as they suffered a humiliating beatdown at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers didn’t know what hit them from the get-go, and it resulted in a 113-85 blowout win for the Cavs.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that he already saw this one coming. The Philly shot-caller had a sense coming in that the Cavs had a little extra motivation against his Sixers. True enough, Cleveland came firing on all cylinders:

“We’ve beaten them four times in a row,” Rivers told reporters after the game, via Justin Grasso of FanNation. “We swept them last year. They have pride. You could feel them coming into the game. I told our guys before the game it’s going to be a hard game. They’re fresh, they’re going to attack you, and they do not want to lose to you again. If you don’t have a great mental mindset tonight, it’s going to be a tough game.”

Rivers was right. The Cavs had amassed a 23-point lead at half-time and it was pretty much over at that point. The Cavs never looked back, and you could just feel that they weren’t going to allow their opponents to come back from the dead.

Rivers himself stated that his team never looked like they were in the contest to begin with, so it was clear there was just no coming back for them in this one:

“You could see it early; we were dead, and we were flat,” Rivers explained. “Sometimes, you get into the game, and you get into it — there were no signs of that tonight. You can just see it offensively and defensively. I mean, they were shooting 73 percent in the first half. You’re never going to win that game.”

The Cavs didn’t even have Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love in the lineup, while the likes of Ricky Rubio and Lamar Stevens still remained out. The Sixers were also shorthanded coming in with both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey sidelined. Nevertheless, it was still a very disappointing effort from Philly no matter how you look at it.