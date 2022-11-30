Published November 30, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers have done well with their key stars injured but are now starting to get them back. With Joel Embiid back on the court after missing a week, James Harden is nearing a return after missing a month of action for the Sixers with a foot injury. He has a target date for his return set.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden is targeting Monday, Dec. 5 as his return to the court. The Sixers will be on the road to face one of his old teams, the Houston Rockets, that night. Harden told reporters two weeks ago that he was on pace to stick to the initial timeline of a month and the latest update confirms that to be the case.

James Harden hasn’t played since Nov. 2 after injuring his foot in a game against the Washington Wizards. In nine games this season, Harden is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. The Beard got off to a great start to the season by surprisingly upping his midrange usage and shooting very efficiently from inside the arc. He will look to help the Sixers get their offense back on track when he returns.

In the time that Harden missed, both Embiid and Tyrese Maxey went down with injuries. However, the team was able to keep winning thanks to the efforts of guys like Shake Milton and Tobias Harris. Having Harden back is great news for the Sixers, who carry a 12-9 record with them into their road trip.