With the NBA offseason in a lull period besides the FIBA World Cup going on for Team USA, the recent feud between James Harden and Daryl Moreyis dominating the headlines. Patrick Beverley signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency with the belief that he would be Sixers teammates with Harden, but he emphasizes that he understands both sides of the story, reports The Pat Bev Podcast presented by Barstool Sports.

Pat Bev sees both sides of the James Harden and Daryl Morey beef@patbevpodpic.twitter.com/6OrFmLNjKA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 17, 2023

“I understand both sides. I'm not here for the bad James Harden press at all, I'm not here for any of that. I came to Philly hoping he would be here…If I agree on a handshake and I was supposed to get a bag, hell yeah I would be waiting on my bag, and if I don't get my bag, you f***ing right I'm going to feel some type of way. On Daryl [Morey] behalf, you know his job is to get the best product for as cheap as possible. Everybody know Daryl, that's how Daryl work, he's a mastermind, he makes s**t happen.”

Patrick Beverley stresses that James Harden is not wrong for expecting his compensation in regards to the supposed handshake agreement between him and Daryl Morey. On the other hand, Beverley also says that Morey has made a name for himself by being the businessman that he is, so of course Morey is going to do whatever is best for business.

Regardless of Beverley's thoughts, this whole situation just seems like it is going to get a lot uglier before it gets any better. Stay tuned into any more updates surrounding the Sixers drama between James Harden and Daryl Morey.