Patrick Beverley will be taking his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers for the upcoming season. This is after the 34-year-old veteran agreed to a one-year deal with the Sixers in NBA free agency. Beverley will now part ways with the Chicago Bulls where he spent the second half of last season after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers (and eventually being waived by the Orlando Magic).

According to a Twitter account that goes by the handle @TheNBACentel, Beverley sent a savage farewell message to the Bulls upon his exit. Pat Bev caught wind of the tweet that has been making its rounds on social media, and he was quick to call cap on the same:

To be fair, the Twitter account appears to be a parody account. I mean, the fact that they pulled a quote from the new Sixers recruit out of thin air is a clear testament to this fact. Nevertheless, they sure got more than a few folks fooled.

This is probably why Beverley himself thought he needed to intervene. He called out the tweet for being “fake news” while also promoting his own podcast. That's hitting two birds with one stone, right?

Whatever the case might be, Beverley now joins a Sixers team that is in the midst of a crossroads. The James Harden situation still remains unresolved and until his future is settled — be it in Philly or elsewhere — we still have no idea what type of Sixers side we'll get next season.