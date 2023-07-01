Patrick Beverley is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, the 34-year-old guard announced via the “Pat Bev Pod.” Beverley's deal with the 76ers is for one year, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Beverley will join a 76ers team that is looking to get to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time with MVP center Joel Embiid on the team. The 76ers took the Boston Celtics to seven games this past season in the Eastern Conference semifinals but could not take advantage of a 3-2 series lead. Philadelphia lost a closeout opportunity in Game 6 at home.

Philadelphia will be coached by Nick Nurse, who had been coach of the Toronto Raptors since the 2019 season. Nurse is looking to lead Embiid, though it looks like guard James Harden is all but got since he opted into his player option and reportedly wants to be moved.

The 76ers will have to rebuild a contender, and Beverley is a solid piece. He has been known for his defensive relentlessness over his career. He also has trash talk and never runs out of energy, which is something that should benefit Philadelphia and Nurse, who is looking to put his imprint on this year's team after it fired previous coach Doc Rivers.

Philadelphia is arguably not even a top-three team in the East now that Harden is expected to be moved. The Miami Heat reached the NBA Finals in 2023 and are pursuing a trade for Damian Lillard. The Celtics acquired forward Kristaps Porzingis via trade, and the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing their corps of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton back to play under Nurse's assistant with the Raptors, Adrian Griffin.