A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot will be at stake on Sunday night for both teams when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Chicago Bulls at the Crypto.com Arena. Both teams are currently battling for their spot in the playoffs, and Sunday’s contest will have major implications on their respective quest for a postseason berth. It’s also going to be Patrick Beverley’s first chance to battle his former team following his NBA trade deadline move to Chicago, and naturally, the outspoken veteran had a special message for the Lakers.

Pat Bev went full savage on LA as he did his part to hype up the upcoming matchup. Beverley posted a not-so-cryptic photo of himself with a huge smile while posing with a prop that is sure to ruffle some feathers among Lakers fans everywhere:

Patrick Beverley is ready for Lakers-Bulls tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/62VxI1TMJH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2023

For those that require context, Beverley is basically saying here that the Lakers are soft — as in soft as Charmin. This is a clear dig at his former team, with which Pat Bev seems to have a bit of bad blood with after they shipped him off after just half a season with the squad.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To make this narrative even more compelling, Beverley previously said that he’s made it a mission to eliminate the Lakers from playoff contention. Anthony Davis responded to this jab on Friday after LA took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, saying that Pat Bev “can come try” and that they’ll all see what happens on Sunday.

To be clear, though, it doesn’t seem like Beverley has any personal beef with his former teammates. As far as I know, he’s still on good terms with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and the rest of his ex-teammates. This is just Pat Bev being Pat Bev, and you have to say, it’s indeed very entertaining.